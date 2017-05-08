Man arrested after being accused of r...

Man arrested after being accused of robbing victim of $1.33, New Orleans police say

14 hrs ago

A 23-year-old man was arrested after being accused of robbing a man of $1.33 on St. Claude Avenue early Tuesday and then threatening to shoot him when he tried to get away, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police were dispatched about 2:45 a.m. to the 2700 block of St. Claude Avenue, according to a preliminary report.

