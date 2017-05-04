Man accused of selling 'weed and coke' on Bourbon Street, New Orleans police say
A man accused of trying to sell "weed and coke" on Bourbon Street late Thursday was arrested by undercover officers, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The five detectives were in the 500 block of Bourbon Street about 11 p.m. when they said they saw two men engage in a quick conversation.
