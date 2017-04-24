Lorde at New Orleans Jazz Fest: 'You guys have danced more than ... Coachella'
Several minutes into Lorde's hour-long set at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Fest ival , she made an observation that endeared her to the joyful, dancing crowd stomping in the muck at her feet. "You guys have danced more than the entirety of Coachella, the entirety of Coachella," she emphasized after a 15-minute delay to the start of her show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Truth
|20,989
|Jazz festival
|Apr 27
|Peggy
|1
|New Orleans takes down white supremacist monument
|Apr 25
|Saul
|1
|Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon...
|Apr 25
|RushFan666
|40
|Coon Azz
|Apr 24
|Sneek Blee
|6
|Forgiveness and Mercy for Cardell Hayes
|Apr 23
|Long distance
|3
|Brandy Jones
|Apr 21
|Poo-Bear
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC