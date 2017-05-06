June Yamagishi: Hitting New Orleans w...

June Yamagishi: Hitting New Orleans with a suitcase and a guitar

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: The Japan Times

In 1975, Yamagishi left Japan for a two-week trip to the West Coast of the United States, his first visit to the country. At the time, his music career was taking off.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jazz festival Wed just smoked my beer 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) May 3 Fitus T Bluster 20,995
Little Boudreaux's May 3 Anne C 1
News New Orleans takes down white supremacist monument Apr 25 Saul 1
News Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon... Apr 25 RushFan666 40
Coon Azz Apr 24 Sneek Blee 6
Forgiveness and Mercy for Cardell Hayes Apr 23 Long distance 3
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Gunman
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,430 • Total comments across all topics: 280,813,204

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC