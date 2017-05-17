'It happened again,' father says after 2nd son murdered in New Orleans
Dwayne Hitchens Sr. woke up Tuesday morning and said he had to "check" himself to make sure he wasn't dreaming, that his mind wasn't playing tricks on him. In 2014, he buried his son Deron Hitchens after the 25-year-old was fatally wounded in a shooting at Mardi Gras World on Fat Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's a shame to remove Confederate Staues
|1 hr
|you hate the truth
|3
|Why remove a statue
|1 hr
|you hate the truth
|7
|New to Louisiana
|9 hr
|Jermain
|2
|New Orleans takes down white supremacist monument
|12 hr
|CivicImprovement
|13
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|12 hr
|LibHater
|21,030
|Ph uck you New Orleans
|12 hr
|Ph uck you Neworl...
|1
|Dr. Martin Luther King in photos
|May 14
|DemoCrappy
|6
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC