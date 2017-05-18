Iowa man pleads guilty to killing 2 cops during ambushes
The city of New Orleans is taking down a statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee _ and this time the work is being done during the day.
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's a shame to remove Confederate Staues
|52 min
|Toby
|11
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Adam
|21,032
|what's the best thing to add to a crawfish boil?
|1 hr
|Dr Brown
|4
|Why remove a statue
|9 hr
|ThomasA
|10
|Boycott your city
|11 hr
|Money honey
|1
|New to Louisiana
|Wed
|Jermain
|2
|New Orleans takes down white supremacist monument
|Wed
|CivicImprovement
|13
