In St. Roch fatal shooting, New Orleans police seek persons of interest

New Orleans police said Saturday they were seeking two persons of interest in a St. Roch neighborhood double shooting that killed 25-year-old Ferniqua "Muffin" Johnson and wounded another person. Police released surveillance video images that appear to come from a store and show a woman with dyed red hair and a man wearing a black bucket hat and a shirt that reads "Stay Paid."

