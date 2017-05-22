In Mid-City double shooting, gunman tried to 'run over' victim with car: NOPD
A suspect in Monday afternoon's double shooting in Mid-City first tried to run over one of the victims with his car before shooting him, New Orleans police said. The shooting was reported about 1:15 p.m. in the 4100 block of South Carrollton Avenue, NOPD said.
