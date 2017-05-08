Hospital north of New Orleans joins Tulane Medical Center
Tulane Medical Center has acquired a hospital north of New Orleans _ Lakeview Regional Medical Center in Covington. Tulane now has three hospitals: Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans, Tulane Lakeside Hospital for Women and Children, 15 miles away in suburban Metairie, and now Lakeview, 40 miles north of the main campus.
