Hospital north of New Orleans joins Tulane Medical Center

Tulane Medical Center has acquired a hospital north of New Orleans _ Lakeview Regional Medical Center in Covington. Tulane now has three hospitals: Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans, Tulane Lakeside Hospital for Women and Children, 15 miles away in suburban Metairie, and now Lakeview, 40 miles north of the main campus.

