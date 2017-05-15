'Historic' criminal justice compromis...

'Historic' criminal justice compromise reached by Gov. John Bel Edwards, Louisiana DAs

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

Gov. John Bel Edwards and the district attorneys have reached a deal on criminal justice reform that would save the state $78 million over 10 years. announced a compromise that Edwards' prisons chief described as the "biggest step" ever toward reducing the state's world-leading incarceration rate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New to Louisiana 3 hr Jermain 2
News New Orleans takes down white supremacist monument 5 hr CivicImprovement 13
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr LibHater 21,030
Ph uck you New Orleans 6 hr Ph uck you Neworl... 1
It's a shame to remove Confederate Staues 7 hr History 1
Why remove a statue 15 hr ThomasA 5
News Dr. Martin Luther King in photos May 14 DemoCrappy 6
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,928 • Total comments across all topics: 281,079,055

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC