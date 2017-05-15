'Historic' criminal justice compromise reached by Gov. John Bel Edwards, Louisiana DAs
Gov. John Bel Edwards and the district attorneys have reached a deal on criminal justice reform that would save the state $78 million over 10 years. announced a compromise that Edwards' prisons chief described as the "biggest step" ever toward reducing the state's world-leading incarceration rate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New to Louisiana
|3 hr
|Jermain
|2
|New Orleans takes down white supremacist monument
|5 hr
|CivicImprovement
|13
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|LibHater
|21,030
|Ph uck you New Orleans
|6 hr
|Ph uck you Neworl...
|1
|It's a shame to remove Confederate Staues
|7 hr
|History
|1
|Why remove a statue
|15 hr
|ThomasA
|5
|Dr. Martin Luther King in photos
|May 14
|DemoCrappy
|6
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC