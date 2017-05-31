Gov. John Bel Edwards calls for special section of legislature to begin June 8
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards today served legal notice he intends to call a special session of the 2017 Legislature 30 minutes after the regular session finally adjourns at its official deadline, 6 p.m. on June 8 - if the lawmakers have not completed their work on three funding instruments. Once that is completed, the leges can adjourn for good again, even if it is that same evening.
