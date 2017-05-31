Gov. John Bel Edwards calls for special section of legislature to begin June 8

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards today served legal notice he intends to call a special session of the 2017 Legislature 30 minutes after the regular session finally adjourns at its official deadline, 6 p.m. on June 8 - if the lawmakers have not completed their work on three funding instruments. Once that is completed, the leges can adjourn for good again, even if it is that same evening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Best of New Orleans.