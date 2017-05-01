Gert Town mother accused of killing her children set for trial in August

Chelsea Thornton, who turned 28 in jail on Monday , is scheduled to stand trial Aug. 7 for the first-degree murder of her two toddler children whom New Orleans police said she killed in their Gert Town apartment on Oct. 17, 2012. Chelsea Thornton, the Gert Town mother accused of killing her two young children nearly 4 1/2 years ago, will stand trial in August, a New Orleans judge said Tuesday .

