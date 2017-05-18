Final Confederate monument to come do...

Final Confederate monument to come down in New Orleans

Pro-monument protesters gather Tuesday as the Confederate general P.G.T. Beauregard is removed from the entrance to City Park in New Orleans. The removal of the statue came after the city took down a statue of Jefferson Davis, the Confederacy's only president, and a memorial to a white rebellion against a biracial Reconstruction-era government in the city.

