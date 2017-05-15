Fatal shooting reported in St. Claude...

Fatal shooting reported in St. Claude neighborhood: NOPD

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

NOPD reported a fatal shooting at the intersection of Marais and Feliciana streets Wednesday morning . New Orleans police are investigating a fatal shooting at the intersection of Marais and Feliciana streets in the St. Claude neighborhood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New to Louisiana 4 hr Jermain 2
News New Orleans takes down white supremacist monument 7 hr CivicImprovement 13
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr LibHater 21,030
Ph uck you New Orleans 7 hr Ph uck you Neworl... 1
It's a shame to remove Confederate Staues 8 hr History 1
Why remove a statue 17 hr ThomasA 5
News Dr. Martin Luther King in photos May 14 DemoCrappy 6
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,922 • Total comments across all topics: 281,080,572

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC