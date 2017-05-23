Expired plate leads Lafayette deputy to New Orleans murder suspect
Ronald Davis, 31, wanted in connection with a May 2 fatal shooting in St. Roch, was caught in Lafayette after authorities there said he was driving with an expired license plate. A man wanted in connection with a May 2 fatal shooting in St. Roch was caught in Lafayette after authorities there said he was driving with an expired license plate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coon Azz
|11 min
|ThomasA
|10
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Get Real
|21,041
|Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon...
|2 hr
|Johnny Reb
|69
|what's the best thing to add to a crawfish boil?
|3 hr
|Sneek Blee
|6
|Medical Question: Intruisive proceedures Vs Med...
|8 hr
|Zuck markenberg
|6
|Why remove a statue
|Tue
|ThomasA
|13
|Dr. Martin Luther King in photos
|May 22
|DemoCrappy
|17
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC