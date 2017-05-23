Expired plate leads Lafayette deputy ...

Expired plate leads Lafayette deputy to New Orleans murder suspect

8 hrs ago

Ronald Davis, 31, wanted in connection with a May 2 fatal shooting in St. Roch, was caught in Lafayette after authorities there said he was driving with an expired license plate. A man wanted in connection with a May 2 fatal shooting in St. Roch was caught in Lafayette after authorities there said he was driving with an expired license plate.

