Expectant father killed in New Orlean...

Expectant father killed in New Orleans East car crash, family says

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

Neylis Ponce Flores, 32, was identified by family and authorities as the driver killed in a head-on collision that took place Saturday in New Orleans East. An expectant father has been identified by family and authorities as the man killed in a head-on car crash Saturday in New Orleans East.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr attkissonlawfirm 20,990
Jazz festival Apr 27 Peggy 1
News New Orleans takes down white supremacist monument Apr 25 Saul 1
News Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon... Apr 25 RushFan666 40
Coon Azz Apr 24 Sneek Blee 6
Forgiveness and Mercy for Cardell Hayes Apr 23 Long distance 3
Brandy Jones Apr 21 Poo-Bear 2
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,179 • Total comments across all topics: 280,714,273

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC