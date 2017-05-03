Deborah Cotton, culture writer injured in Mother's Day second-line shooting, dies
Deborah Cotton, the New Orleans culture blogger known as Big Red Cotton, died Tuesday of complications related to the Mother's Day second-line shooting that injured her in 2013. She was 52 years old.
