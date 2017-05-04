Dave Matthews, Trombone Shorty perform for New Orleans elementary school
Jimmy Buffett apparently wasn't Dave Matthews ' only New Orleans surprise. The day before Matthews and Tim Reynolds closed out the Acura Stage at Jazz Fest, he joined another, homegrown musician to perform with and for a much smaller audience.
