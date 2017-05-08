Dat Dog signs franchise deal, will bring a bit of New Orleans flavor to Houston in 2018
Colorful decor is a hallmark of Dat Dog's locations. The company has signed a deal with B&G Food Enterprises to open 25 locations in Houston, Texas over the next several years.
