DA accepts 'revenge porn' charges against New Orleans architect, wife

From left, New Orleans architect Gerald Billes, 70, and his wife Carmen Midence, 41, were arrested in December 2016 and will be arraigned May 26 on charges of non-consensual disclosure of a private image. District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro's office will prosecute "revenge porn" charges against a prominent New Orleans architect and his wife, who stand accused of sharing nude images of his former girlfriend without that woman's permission, court records show.

