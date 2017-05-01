Crimestoppers tipster must testify if called in murder case, New Orleans judge rules
Thayon Samson, 32, is to stand trial June 12 for second-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Lindsay Nichols of Des Allemands on June 21, 2015. A Crimestoppers tipster who agreed to be interviewed by a homicide detective at NOPD headquarters and identified a suspect in a photographic lineup has forfeited anonymity protection and must testify if called in an upcoming murder trial, a New Orleans judge ruled Tuesday .
