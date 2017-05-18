Coroner identifies woman found shot to death in car in New Orleans East

Sidni Dalcour, 25, was identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as woman found in the driver's seat of a red 2003 Infiniti G-35 - the engine still running -- when police arrived at the Willowbrook Apartments complex in the 7000 block of Bundy Road. A woman found shot to death early Thursday inside a car parked at a New Orleans East apartment complex has been identified by the Orleans Parish coroner as 25-year-old Sidni Dalcour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.