Convicted of murder at 16, New Orleans man gets shot at parole

Ervin Dorsey, pictured in a 2001 booking photo, became eligible for parole Monday, May 8, 2017, nearly four decades after his arrest for the murder of an Algiers bar operator, Lionel Paul Lae, that Dorsey committed when he was 16 years old. A 55-year-old man waved to his sisters across a New Orleans courtroom Monday then stood in front of a judge as she ordered him eligible for parole.

