Confederate monuments gone in New Orleans
They were among the city's oldest landmarks, as cemented to the landscape of New Orleans as the Superdome and St. Louis Cathedral: a stone obelisk heralding white supremacy and three statues of Confederate stalwarts. But after decades standing sentinel over this Southern city, the Confederate monuments are gone, amid a controversy that at times hearkened back to the divisiveness of the Civil War they commemorated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fulton Sun.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Ebby Steppach
|21,037
|It's a shame to remove Confederate Staues
|3 hr
|hal
|14
|New Orleans man admits to trafficking 15-year-o...
|11 hr
|Defeat Maxine wal...
|1
|what's the best thing to add to a crawfish boil?
|22 hr
|Dr Brown
|4
|Why remove a statue
|Fri
|ThomasA
|10
|Boycott your city
|Fri
|Money honey
|1
|New to Louisiana
|May 17
|Jermain
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC