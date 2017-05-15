Coast Guard searching Mississippi Riv...

Coast Guard searching Mississippi River for tug crewman

14 hrs ago

A news release Monday said the crew of the tug Miss Courtney reported the man missing late Sunday, saying he'd last been seen about 11:15 p.m. Two Coast Guard aircraft, a Coast Guard boat and a New Orleans Port Authority boat are searching a 54-mile stretch from Waggaman west to White Castle. The Coast Guard did not release the man's name.

