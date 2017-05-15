City says process to remove Beauregard has begun
The City of New Orleans released a lengthy statement Tuesday night , saying that the process to remove the P.G.T. Beauregard monument at the entrance to City Park has begun. Officers on foot moved several protesters from the immediate area around the statue as officers on horseback patrolled.
