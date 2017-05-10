City of New Orleans removes Jefferson...

City of New Orleans removes Jefferson Davis monument

A crane moved down Canal St. near the Jefferson Davis monument around 3 a.m. on Thursday as it appeared the statue would be taken down. Workers wrapped the statue in bubble wrap before moving it.

