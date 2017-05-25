Charges filed after man found fatally shot on Esplanade Avenue: New Orleans police
Hunter Foret, 21, was jailed early Friday morning in connection with the death of a man found fatally shot in the 3400 block of Esplanade Avenue, New Orleans police said. A 21-year-old man was jailed early Friday morning in connection with the death of a man found fatally shot in the 3400 block of Esplanade Avenue, New Orleans police said.
