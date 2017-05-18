Bronze Plaques Matterby Deroy Murdock New Orleans -- Robert E. Lee...
The statue of the Confederate Army's general in chief vanished Friday from atop a 60-foot-tall column in the middle of Lee Circle. This work is the fourth of four Confederate-oriented statues that the city of New Orleans has removed in recent weeks, amid considerable and well-deserved controversy.
