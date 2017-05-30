Broad Theater to hold women-only scre...

Broad Theater to hold women-only screening of Wonder Woman June 8

14 hrs ago

The Alamo Drafthouse in Austin, Texas drew some controversy last week when the movie theater announced plans for a screening of the new Wonder Woman film for an all-woman audience - and now The Broad Theater in New Orleans plans the same thing with a similar screening June 8 at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now, and the ticketing page bears the following disclaimer : NOTE: This special screening of WONDER WOMAN is for all of our guests who identify as women. Refunds will be given for mistaken purchases, but men will be turned away for this show.

