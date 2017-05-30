Brewsday Tuesday: So long and thanks for all the beer

I wrote my first article for Gambit in March 2013 on "Louisiana's Craft Brew Scene." At the time of that story's publication, Chafunkta Brewing Company had gotten its permits and licenses but hadn't started brewing, Courtyard Brewery planned to open in Bywater, Old Rail Brewing Company was waiting for its final permits, and Gnarly Barley Brewing Company, 40 Arpent Brewing Company, Mudbug Brewery and Great Raft Brewing were still in the planning stages.

