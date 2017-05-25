Boy, 15, arrested after Marigny armed robbery: New Orleans police
New Orleans police were called to investigate five robberies -- four of them armed -- and a carjacking Thursday into Friday morning. A 15-year-old boy was arrested after authorities say he was part of a group of apparent juveniles who robbed a man at gunpoint Thursday night in the Marigny neighborhood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mitch Landrieu's Confederate monuments speech e...
|5 hr
|Thomas A
|9
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|10 hr
|Dominican 17
|21,055
|Why remove a statue
|21 hr
|wjabbe
|14
|Coon Azz
|Thu
|Jake
|11
|Boycott your city
|Thu
|wjabbe
|6
|Medical Question: Intruisive proceedures Vs Med...
|Thu
|Joe Smith
|7
|Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon...
|Wed
|Johnny Reb
|69
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC