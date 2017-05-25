Boy, 15, arrested after Marigny armed...

Boy, 15, arrested after Marigny armed robbery: New Orleans police

Read more: NOLA.com

New Orleans police were called to investigate five robberies -- four of them armed -- and a carjacking Thursday into Friday morning. A 15-year-old boy was arrested after authorities say he was part of a group of apparent juveniles who robbed a man at gunpoint Thursday night in the Marigny neighborhood.

