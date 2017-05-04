Bounce house baron Frank Scurlock ann...

Bounce house baron Frank Scurlock announces run for New Orleans mayor

Businessman Frank Scurlock announced Friday he intends to run for mayor of New Orleans. Since passing down a successful inflatable party attractions business to his family, he has attempted to acquire the former Six Flags site.

