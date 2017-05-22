Body found in trash can on St. Ann St...

Body found in trash can on St. Ann Street, New Orleans police say

The New Orleans Police Department investigates the scene where a body was found inside a trash can by sanitation workers in New Orleans, Monday, May 22, 2017. The Homicide Division was assigned, but the investigation is still labeled as an unclassified death at this time.

