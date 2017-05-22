Body found in trash can on St. Ann Street, New Orleans police say
The New Orleans Police Department investigates the scene where a body was found inside a trash can by sanitation workers in New Orleans, Monday, May 22, 2017. The Homicide Division was assigned, but the investigation is still labeled as an unclassified death at this time.
