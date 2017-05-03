Body found in storm drain identified ...

Body found in storm drain identified a missing New Orleans man

14 hrs ago

Consonery was reported missing on April 19. His mother told police that he was last seen leaving his girlfriend's home in the 4800 block of Touro Street on April 17. His body was found Sunday afternoon in a storm drain in the 1700 block of Allen Street.

