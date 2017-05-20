Bill to penalize 'sanctuary cities' f...

Bill to penalize 'sanctuary cities' fails in Louisiana House

8 hrs ago Read more: WWL-AM New Orleans

Taking aim at New Orleans, the Republican-controlled Louisiana House fell six votes short of advancing a bill to penalize so-called "sanctuary cities" that limit cooperation with immigration authorities. The measure by Republican Rep. Valarie Hodges would have fined sanctuary cities and stripped them of state funding.

