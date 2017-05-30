Beer buzz: news from Parleaux, Bouche...

Beer buzz: news from Parleaux, Boucherie and new locals brews

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Best of New Orleans

Parleaux Beer Lab holds its grand opening party 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 3. There will be live music, food trucks and 12 beers on tap, including a few introduced during American Craft Beer Week. The brewery also made two special brews for the occasion: a 100 percent Brettanomyces-fermented stout aged with raspberries and cherries and a summer gose beer brewed with ginger, lime peel, Himalayan pink salt and coriander.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Best of New Orleans.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mitch Landrieu's Confederate monuments speech e... 52 min you hate the truth 14
what's the best thing to add to a crawfish boil? 23 hr ThomasA 7
Jay walker Mon Wildbird 1
Why remove a statue Mon ThomasA 16
Bachelorette Party Mon NOLA2017 1
Coon Azz May 28 Jeff Davis 12
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) May 28 Disturbed 20,923
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. South Korea
  4. Al Franken
  5. Supreme Court
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,271 • Total comments across all topics: 281,417,408

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC