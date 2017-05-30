Beer buzz: news from Parleaux, Boucherie and new locals brews
Parleaux Beer Lab holds its grand opening party 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 3. There will be live music, food trucks and 12 beers on tap, including a few introduced during American Craft Beer Week. The brewery also made two special brews for the occasion: a 100 percent Brettanomyces-fermented stout aged with raspberries and cherries and a summer gose beer brewed with ginger, lime peel, Himalayan pink salt and coriander.
