Arrest made in Sunday slaying at Chef Menteur Highway gas station

New Orleans police booked Charles Monroe, 34, with second-degree murder Monday night in connection with the April 30 fatal shooting of 24-year-old Lance McCormick at the Discount Zone gas station at 6711 Chef Menteur Hwy. A gunman easily recognizable to a New Orleans police officer was arrested Monday on suspicion of murdering a 24-year-old man a day earlier at a Chef Menteur Highway gas station and convenience store, according to court documents.

