Armed robbery in Black Pearl, cutting in 7th Ward: New Orleans police crime report
A 30-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint in Black Pearl and a 36-year-old man was attacked with a knife in the 7th Ward Wednesday , according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police responded to the 7600 block of Dominican Street about 8:15 a.m. where a man told them that someone pointed a gun at him and demanded his property, according to a preliminary report.
