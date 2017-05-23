Alton Sterling's family seeks officer...

Alton Sterling's family seeks officers' immediate dismissal

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Darien News-Review

In this Wednesday, May 3, 2017, file photo, Kimberly Pierson, mother of Alton Sterling's son Na'Quincy Pierson, cries as she speaks to reporters following a meeting with the U.S. Justice Department at federal court in Baton Rouge, La. The family of Alton Sterling is demanding the immediate firing of the two officers involved in the man's death.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr Army Vet 21,044
Boycott your city 3 hr Money honey 5
News Mitch Landrieu's Confederate monuments speech e... 9 hr Geezer 1
Coon Azz 13 hr ThomasA 10
News Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon... 16 hr Johnny Reb 69
what's the best thing to add to a crawfish boil? 17 hr Sneek Blee 6
Medical Question: Intruisive proceedures Vs Med... 22 hr Zuck markenberg 6
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Egypt
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,146 • Total comments across all topics: 281,269,066

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC