Alabama man jailed in New Orleans on ...

Alabama man jailed in New Orleans on bigamy allegation

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

New Orleans police booked Jimmie Nickson, 51, with bigamy on Wednesday after saying a New Orleans woman he married in 2013 provided documentation showing he was at the same time married to an Alabama woman since 2005. An Alabama man accused of being married to two women at once has been jailed in New Orleans on an allegation of bigamy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jazz festival Wed just smoked my beer 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Wed Fitus T Bluster 20,995
Little Boudreaux's Wed Anne C 1
News New Orleans takes down white supremacist monument Apr 25 Saul 1
News Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon... Apr 25 RushFan666 40
Coon Azz Apr 24 Sneek Blee 6
Forgiveness and Mercy for Cardell Hayes Apr 23 Long distance 3
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. South Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,700 • Total comments across all topics: 280,790,093

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC