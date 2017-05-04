Alabama man jailed in New Orleans on bigamy allegation
New Orleans police booked Jimmie Nickson, 51, with bigamy on Wednesday after saying a New Orleans woman he married in 2013 provided documentation showing he was at the same time married to an Alabama woman since 2005. An Alabama man accused of being married to two women at once has been jailed in New Orleans on an allegation of bigamy.
