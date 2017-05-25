Alabama governor signs Confederate mo...

Alabama governor signs Confederate monuments preservation bill

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Wednesday signed into law sweeping protections for Confederate and other long-standing monuments, a move that comes as some Southern cities remove Confederate monuments from public grounds. "Contrary to what its detractors say, the Memorial Preservation Act is intended to preserve all of Alabama's history -- the good and the bad -- so our children and grandchildren can learn from the past to create a better future," Allen said.

