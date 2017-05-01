After life sentence for convicted double murderer, New Orleans prosecutors drop charges
Orleans Parish prosecutors on Monday, May 1, 2017, dropped charges against Dexter Allen related to crimes police said he committed in New Orleans as part of a spree that ended in the double murder of father and son David and Nicholas Pence in Metairie on April 22, 2015. A Jefferson Parish judge sentenced Allen last month to life in prison without parole for the murders, though the Orleans Parish District Attorney's office can prosecute him on the charges Allen's life sentence is affected by an appeal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|10 hr
|Truth
|20,989
|Jazz festival
|Apr 27
|Peggy
|1
|New Orleans takes down white supremacist monument
|Apr 25
|Saul
|1
|Court: New Orleans can remove 3 Confederate mon...
|Apr 25
|RushFan666
|40
|Coon Azz
|Apr 24
|Sneek Blee
|6
|Forgiveness and Mercy for Cardell Hayes
|Apr 23
|Long distance
|3
|Brandy Jones
|Apr 21
|Poo-Bear
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC