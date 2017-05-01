After life sentence for convicted double murderer, New Orleans prosecutors drop charges

Orleans Parish prosecutors on Monday, May 1, 2017, dropped charges against Dexter Allen related to crimes police said he committed in New Orleans as part of a spree that ended in the double murder of father and son David and Nicholas Pence in Metairie on April 22, 2015. A Jefferson Parish judge sentenced Allen last month to life in prison without parole for the murders, though the Orleans Parish District Attorney's office can prosecute him on the charges Allen's life sentence is affected by an appeal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.