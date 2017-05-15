Accused killer of New Orleans rapper BTY Young'N arrested
A man accused in the slaying of the New Orleans-bred rapper known as BTY Young'N was arrested Monday afternoon. Darryl "Dino" Bannister Jr., 31, was booked on one count of second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of the 27-year-old rapper, who was born Desmone Jerome.
