Accused former 'chop shop' owner arrested in grisly 2008 double murder

New Orleans police booked Timothy Webb, 35, with two counts of second-degree murder on Monday , in connection with the 2008 slayings of Jarnell Sanders and Sanders' girlfriend Candice Gillard. A former New Orleans body shop owner has been arrested on suspicion of participating in the gruesome double murder and dismemberment of a couple whose charred remains were found inside a burned rental car in 2008.

