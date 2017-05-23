Accused former 'chop shop' owner arrested in grisly 2008 double murder
New Orleans police booked Timothy Webb, 35, with two counts of second-degree murder on Monday , in connection with the 2008 slayings of Jarnell Sanders and Sanders' girlfriend Candice Gillard. A former New Orleans body shop owner has been arrested on suspicion of participating in the gruesome double murder and dismemberment of a couple whose charred remains were found inside a burned rental car in 2008.
