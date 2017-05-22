4-alarm fire destroys Brooks Grocery ...

4-alarm fire destroys Brooks Grocery in 7th Ward, NOFD says

The Brooks Grocery corner store at Allen and North Dorgenois streets in the 7th Ward was destroyed by an overnight four-alarm fire that began Saturday just after 11 p.m., the New Orleans Fire Department said. A four-alarm fire that began late Saturday night destroyed the Brooks Grocery corner store at Allen and North Dorgenois streets in the 7th Ward, the New Orleans Fire Department said.

