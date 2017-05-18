3rd New Orleans Cat Art and Film Festival is Saturday
If you can't get enough cat videos online, the third New Orleans Cat Art and Film Festival is Saturday at Delgado City Park Student Life Center. The Louisiana SPCA says there's a feline art and jewelry sale, a cat art contest and a compilation of last year's best cat videos.
