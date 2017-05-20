20-year-old woman arrested in fatal shooting on Spain Street
Raekeda Wright, 20, was arrested Tuesday in the May 1 double shooting that killed 25-year-old Ferniqua Johnson and injured a 23-year-old man, according to New Orleans police. A 20-year-old woman is accused of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder in connection with a May 1 double shooting in St. Roch that left a woman dead and a man injured, according to N ew Orleans police .
