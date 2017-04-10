WWL-TV: Missing Pearl River man's car found in New Orleans riddled with bullet holes

Police and the family of Gerald Oster Jr. received some encouraging news this week nearly a month after the 58-year-old Pearl River man went missing. According to a report from WWL-TV , Pearl River Police received a call from the New Orleans Police Department late Wednesday saying the red Rav-4 Oster was last seen driving was found on Allen Street near St. Bernard Avenue in the 7th Ward.

