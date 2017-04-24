Woman sought in New Orleans East attempted murder: New Orleans police
New Orleans police said Cherrie Mitchell, 40, wanted in connection with an April 2 attempted murder at a New Orleans East motel. New Orleans police are searching for a 40-year-old woman wanted in connection with an attempted murder earlier this month at a New Orleans East motel.
